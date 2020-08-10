Source Claims Sony Will Pay Big for PS5 Timed-Exclusives

Although not to be taken entirely as gospel at the moment, it seems that consumer desire for the PS5 is significantly higher than the Xbox Series X with a recent survey finding that 84% of people were ‘more interested’ in getting Sony’s console. In fairness, it’s hard to deny that, at the time of writing, the PS5 does appear to have a lot more interesting exclusives heading to the console and that may well be playing a significant part in that hugely one-sided verdict.

It seems, however, that Sony may be willing to significantly back this trend as in a report via TechRadar, an internal gaming industry source has claimed that Sony is actively exploring the possibility at throwing a lot of money around to ensure that, at the very least, a lot of major gaming releases will be (at least temporarily) exclusive to the system.

Sony To Throw Big Bucks at PS5 Exclusive Deals?

In the report, Imran Khan, a former Game Informer senior editor, has cited insider knowledge suggesting that Sony is currently in talks with a number of major game developers specifically looking to tempt them into signing up for some kind of exclusivity deal. While this will, in the vast majority of cases, likely involve a ‘timed-exclusive’ deal (such as recently seen with the Final Fantasy VII Remake) it could well be another major factor that could see the scales tipped heavily in the PS5’s favor.

What Do We Think?

Saying that more news can likely be expected over the coming months, it seems pretty clear that while this would be a very aggressive marketing strategy, it’s one that could pay off hugely when the PS5 and Xbox Series X hit shelves around November this year.

That being said though, despite the fact that Sony clearly is going to throw a lot of money at this, there are still plenty of mistakes that could potentially be made. For example, “The Order: 1886” was a PS4 exclusive and I don’t think many Xbox One owners cried too many tears over missing out on that one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!