Space Hulk Deathwing Enhanced Edition Launches Looking to fix errors of the past

Back in 2016, Space Hulk Deathwing was originally launched on PC. It was an interesting concept on a branch of the Games Workshop franchise that is often overlooked, despite numerous re-releases of the board game over the last 20 something years.

The game promised to bring both single player and co-op first-person action. Given the Space Hulk franchise as a whole, it seemed like a great concept.

When the game launched though, sadly, while it was OK, it didn’t quite meet the grade necessary. Overall, it was a bit of a confused mess. The online co-op mode was bogged down by either giving you everything or nothing at all (at least, not without learning abilities as you go and losing them in the next session). In addition, it also had massively framerate problems. Particularly when a horde of Gene Stealers decided to turn up.

The developer though has been working hard to put things right and today sees the launch of Space Hulk Deathwing Enhanced edition for the PS4 and PC. With it, a brand new launch trailer has been released.

Significant overhauling and new content

The game has been vastly overhauled in the enhanced edition from its original release. A lot of the problems have now been fixed and in addition, a new class (the Chaplain) has been added. Although I have not played the original (or new) game myself, I have friends who have and I am reliably told that while it still isn’t perfect, it’s massively better in almost every regard.

You might at this point be wondering why it hasn’t been released on the Xbox One. This, even despite the trailer suggesting it has. Well, firstly I can confirm that it hasn’t and if rumors are to be believed, it never will. Although I can not confirm this, I understand that it is something to do with compatibility between the Xbox One and Xbox One X.

The game was released today for PS4 and PC. PC owners of the original should be able to access the enhanced version for free.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Space Hulk? Games Workshop in general? – Let us know in the comments!