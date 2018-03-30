Space X Granted FCC Permission For Satellite Internet

Space X Given FCC Permission For Satellite Internet

Earlier this month Elon Musk revealed that Space X was considering the implementation of a world-wide internet service. To do this, he planned to use his Space X rocket program to launch several satellites which could transmit internet to homes across the world.

In a report via The Independent, a major hurdle has been crossed with the much-maligned US FCC giving Elon Musk permission to develop the idea further.

FCC

You may recall that the FCC faced much criticism earlier in the year when it was revealed that they had successfully repealed Net Neutrality in the US. Despite that, they do seem keen on the idea of satellite internet and despite many thinking, they would oppose it, they have decided to give it the go-ahead.

Elon Musks plan is to launch around 12,000 satellites into a low-level orbit around Earth. If successful, it will allow him to create his own internet providing access to homes around the world. In principle, the idea is very exciting and could potentially unlock incredibly fast internet speeds for everyone, everywhere.

Test Run

The approval has come following Space X launching two test satellites. Tintin A & B were launched last year as a test model and were found to be highly successful.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell has said: “Although we still have much to do with this complex undertaking this is an important step toward the company building a next-generation satellite network that can link the globe with reliable and affordable broadband service. Especially reaching those who do not have a connection.”

It is, if nothing else, another interesting and innovative idea from Elon Musk. If nothing else, it proves that he is clearly one of the major innovators of our generation.

What do you think? Impressed with the concept? Think it could be successful? – Let us know in the comments!