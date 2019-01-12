SpaceX Announce 10% Of Staff To Be Made Redundant

SpaceX Axe 10% Of Workforce

Over the last year, the SpaceX project has provided some of the most exciting news in the technology world. The company, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has been making some exciting developments in their rocket technology that makes commercial space travel seem a much more likely prospect and reality than it did 5 years ago.

It seems, however, that the project is having to undergo a little ‘belt-tightening’ as in a report via CNET, the company has confirmed that 10% of its staff will be made redundant.

Redundancies

The project currently employs around 6,000 employees. It seems, however, that cost-cutting measures are necessary to keep everything on track. In an official statement, the company has said: “To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet. SpaceX must become a leaner company. Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organizations. This means we must part ways with some talented and hardworking members of our team.”

“We are grateful for everything they have accomplished and their commitment to SpaceX’s mission. This action is taken only due to the extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead and would not otherwise be necessary.”

Starship

It is, of course, always disappointing to hear about job losses. It is, however, perhaps a bit of a damp towel over the announcement of the completion of the ‘Starship’ prototype rocket. If SpaceX is going to attempt to meet it’s commercial ‘around the moon’ flight in 2023, however, this step may either help or hinder this task. It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds.

