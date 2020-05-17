SpaceX Releases Browser-Based ISS Docking Simulator

I do not pretend to be an expert on the subject, but I know that docking two individual objects in space isn’t easy. If you, on the other hand, think it’s a piece of cake, then a new browser-based simulation launched by SpaceX might just give you the opportunity to find out for yourself!

Giving you the exact control interface that will be used in their Dragon 2 vehicle, you can try for yourself to see if you can successfully get it docked with the International Space Station!

SpaceX ISS Docking Simulation

The demo is intended to give users an idea as to not only exactly how complicated this procedure is (in terms of pitch/roll in a vacuum environment), but also (in a way) show how their unique interface can make it much simpler to the point that, while success is never guaranteed, most people can at least have a solid attempt at it!

Don’t let that description lull you into a false sense of security though. While it’s not to difficult to get things mostly lined up, it’s certainly a nightmare getting all of your navigational ducks in a row!

Where Can I Try It?

Having attempted this myself around 5-6 times, while I’ve come close on a few occasions, I never seem to be able to keep on top of everything and, as you might expect, when the ISS looms nearer, precision becomes vastly more important. Put simply, I suspect that while I could do it, it requires a lot more patience than I possess.

If you do, however, want to try this yourself, you can visit the website via the link here!

What do you think? Were you able to successfully dock to the ISS? If so, how many attempts did it take you? – Let us know in the comments!