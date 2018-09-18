SpaceX Moon Passenger Revealed As Japanese Billionaire
Mike Sanders / 8 hours ago
It’s no secret that the SpaceX project, backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has plans to launch commercial flights into space. It is, actually, quite remarkable as they are certainly not the only company looking to do this, but despite being one of the newest kids on the block they look the most likely to achieve this first.
Part of the first commercial flights the company has offered is a trip around the moon. We should be clear that this isn’t to or on the Moon. It will simply (or not so simply) be a trip into space, into a moon orbit, take a quick trip around it and back home to Earth.
Well, last week it was reported that SpaceX had successfully signed up its first commercial passenger. In a report via CNET, we are able to confirm that the passenger is a Japanese entrepreneur (and Billionaire) Yusaku Maezawa.
Not Revealed Until Now!
In fairness, there were some pretty heavy hints that the passenger who signed-up might have hailed from Japan thanks to a few posts from Elon Musk. The identity was, however, a complete mystery and even though his name has been announced, it’s still probably doubtful you know who he is.
It seems though that it will not only be him going into space. He also plans on taking several artists with him so that they can be inspired by the sights.
If Pablo Picasso had been able to see the moon up-close, what kind of paintings would he have drawn? If John Lennon could have seen the curvature of the Earth, what kind of songs would he have written? If they had gone to space, how would the world have looked today? People are creative and have a great imagination. We all have the ability to dream dreams that have never been dreamt, to sing songs that have never been sung, to paint that which has never been seen before. I hope that this project will inspire the dreamer within all of us. Together with Earth's top artists, I will be heading to the moon… just a little earlier than everyone else. I am truly blessed by this opportunity to become Host Curator of “#dearMoon”. I would like to thank Elon Musk and SpaceX for creating the opportunity to go around the moon in their BFR. I would also like to thank all those who have continuously supported me. I vouch to make this project a success. Stay tuned! パブロ・ピカソが月を間近に見ていたら、どんな絵を描いたんだろう。 ジョン・レノンが地球を丸く見ていたら、どんな曲を書いたんだろう。 彼らが宇宙に行っていたら、今の世界はどうなっていたんだろう。 私たちには、想像力と創造力があります。 まだ一度も見たことのないような夢を見ることができるかもしれない。 歌ったことのないような歌が歌えるかもしれない。 描いたことのないような絵が描けるかもしれない。 このプロジェクトが皆さまの夢を拡げるきっかけになることを願っています。 地球を代表するアーティストと共に、皆さまより少しだけお先に月に行ってきます。 #dearMoonホストキュレーターとして、このようなチャンスに恵まれたことを大変誇りに思います。 BFRでの月周回飛行プログラムを提供くださるイーロン・マスクさんとSpaceX社の皆さま、そしていつも僕を支えてくださる全ての関係者の皆さま、本当にありがとうございます。 このプロジェクト必ず成功させます。 楽しみにしていてください！
How Much Has This Cost?
Well, that is the (multi) million Dollar question, isn’t it? Sadly, no one is saying. Despite this though, I imagine that the cost was exceptionally high and based on the number of people he was going with him, I’d be surprised if he had much change left over after $5m.
When you’re a billionaire though, there are few things that you can’t afford. Clearly, a trip to the moon isn’t one of them!
What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!