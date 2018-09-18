SpaceX Moon Passenger Revealed As Japanese Billionaire

It’s no secret that the SpaceX project, backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has plans to launch commercial flights into space. It is, actually, quite remarkable as they are certainly not the only company looking to do this, but despite being one of the newest kids on the block they look the most likely to achieve this first.

Part of the first commercial flights the company has offered is a trip around the moon. We should be clear that this isn’t to or on the Moon. It will simply (or not so simply) be a trip into space, into a moon orbit, take a quick trip around it and back home to Earth.

Well, last week it was reported that SpaceX had successfully signed up its first commercial passenger. In a report via CNET, we are able to confirm that the passenger is a Japanese entrepreneur (and Billionaire) Yusaku Maezawa.

Not Revealed Until Now!

In fairness, there were some pretty heavy hints that the passenger who signed-up might have hailed from Japan thanks to a few posts from Elon Musk. The identity was, however, a complete mystery and even though his name has been announced, it’s still probably doubtful you know who he is.

It seems though that it will not only be him going into space. He also plans on taking several artists with him so that they can be inspired by the sights.

How Much Has This Cost?

Well, that is the (multi) million Dollar question, isn’t it? Sadly, no one is saying. Despite this though, I imagine that the cost was exceptionally high and based on the number of people he was going with him, I’d be surprised if he had much change left over after $5m.

When you’re a billionaire though, there are few things that you can’t afford. Clearly, a trip to the moon isn’t one of them!

