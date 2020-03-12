SpaceX Plans to Launch Astronauts into Space by May!

/ 2 hours ago
spacex

It’s somewhat remarkable to think that it’s been nearly 10 years now since a rocket launched in America with the distinct purpose of putting astronauts into space. With the growing anticipation and hopes surrounding Elon Musk’s SpaceX project, however, it seems that the wait may (finally) be coming to an end.

Just how quickly will it happen though? Well, in a report via CNET, SpaceX is reportedly targeting to launch a manned flight into space by as early as this May!

SpaceX Plans to Send Tourists to the Moon in 2018

SpaceX Want to Launch Astronauts into Space by May

Speaking in an interview, SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has that that, in terms of putting astronauts into space, the company is “gunning for May”. This is a lot sooner than many might have expected, but it will (if successful) likely be very welcome news to NASA.

Why? Well, since the Columbia disaster back in 2003 the organization has been looking (with limited funding) to create their next-generation of designs. This has, however, been a much slower process than most expected. As such, to get Americans into space, NASA has largely had to ‘charter’ flights off Russian Soyuz vehicles. With ‘free spaces’ being nearly booked to capacity, however, alternatives are desperately needed!

Elon Musk Deletes Own, SpaceX and Tesla Facebook Pages

What Do We Think?

Can SpaceX get astronauts into space by May? It certainly seems like a lofty goal. Particularly when you note that this is only 2 months away. If it does happen, however, the good news is that it will probably be live-streamed. As such, for many people, this will be one of the most remarkable space-travel related events for quite some time!

We will, of course, keep you posted. Rest assured though, if this does happen we’ll have the news (and the popcorn) ready!

What do you think? Do you think this can be achieved by May? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives