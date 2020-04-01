SparkLocity (A Mouse That Electrocutes You) Hits Kickstarter

Over the last 10 years of system development (be it console or PC), we have seen an increased effort from hardware manufacturers (as well as game developers) to push immersion to new and exciting levels. In a new crowdfunding launch on Kickstarter, however, let’s just say that the SparkLocity is certainly only for the ‘hardcore’ among you!

Why? Well, it’s a gaming mouse that has been designed to give you an electric shock as it reacts to your in-game action!

SparkLocity – The Truly Shocking Gaming Mouse!

Launching on Kickstarter yesterday, this is (without a doubt) one of the strangest peripheral designs we have ever seen. While the company isn’t exactly clear how the ‘SparkLocity’ will operate, they want you to know that the immersive experience should be ‘shocking’! #SorryNotSorry

The official Kickstarter product description reads:

“We at SparkLocity first considered the concept of an electrified gaming mouse actually by accident. We noticed that a (well used) mouse in our office had a slightly loose cable which kept coming into contact with our finger. It took us ages to realise that this was the cause of our occasional, and entirely unexpected, ‘buzzes’. We therefore developed this into the concept that electricity could be used to give gamers feedback, specifically with the use of a mouse as the hand is nearly always in contact with this device. We believe that this would be particularly effective in games genres such as first person shooters. The SparkLocity could take the immersive experience to a truly next level because, let’s be honest, when you’ve been shot your reactions are probably not going to be that great and what better way to simulate that than by making the mouse harder to handle! The SparkLocity will allow users to set their own ‘buzz’ level according to their sensitivities. During testing of the concept model, however, we have found users willing to push this as far as 100 volts! – At this level, the SparkLocity is a truly shocking experience, but it needs your support to make it a reality!

Where Can I Learn More?

Looking to achieve a goal just slightly north of £40,000 within the next 4 weeks, the first 24-hours for the SparkLocity haven’t been that encouraging. In fact, it has only garnered a little under £70’s worth of support so far. As such, for this to become a reality it is clearly going to need a lot more backing!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more or (who knows) perhaps throw some money at this project yourself, then you can check out the official Kickstarter SparkLocity website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you interested in backing this project? Do you think this takes immersion too far? – Let us know in the comments!