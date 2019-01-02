Spawn Movie Reboot is “Dark, Ugly” Says Todd McFarlane

Don’t A Marvel Movie

Legendary comic book creator Todd McFarlane recently spoke to Nerdist and gave a preview of what to expect from the Spawn film reboot. Comparisons to Marvel‘s MCU are unavoidable and McFarlane is well aware of that. He describes the upcoming adaptation of his comic books as the opposite of what Marvel has been putting out.

“There’s no joy,” says McFarlane. “There’s gonna be no fun lines in it, and it’s just gonna be this dark, ugly two hours worth of movie.”

Explaining that is essentially what a lot of supernatural/horror movies are anyway. There’s not a lot of funny in them. Although he admits that this is a “weird hurdle for a lot of people” to get over because of Marvel’s movies.

According to McFarlane, the movie will most definitely have a Hard-R rating.

Who is Involved in the Spawn Movie Reboot?

McFarlane should know since he will be writing the movie script himself. Unlike the 1997 version which was written by Alan B. McElroy, and Mark A.Z. Dippé.

The directorial duties for the upcoming feature film will also fall on McFarlane’s shoulders. In fact, this is going to be his first feature film directorial debut. Although he has experience directing music videos before. Directing videos from bands like Pearl Jam, Korn and Disturbed.

So far the film has Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx taking on the lead role as Al Simmons/Spawn. Jeremy Renner is also on board as Detective Twitch Williams.