Specifications Leak Claims ‘Super’ is a Nvidia 20XX Refresh

Nvidia ‘Super’ May Be A Graphics Card Refresh After All

Following the announcement of the ‘Super’ teaser video from Nvidia last May, one of the biggest talking points has been what it exactly is. The short answer is that nobody seems to know and Nvidia, at this point at least, are not telling us either.

Following a post on China’s Weibo social media platform, however, one person at least does seem to know (or at least thinks that they do) what ‘Super’ will be.

Nvidia 20XX ‘Super’

Although we suspect that some of the details may have been lost in translation, the user has given a rather detailed specification as to what they believe will be a refresh of the 20XX graphics card range.

Some of the key points show the Nvidia 2060 being bumped up to 8GB of VRAM (from the current 6GB) and all models showing notably higher cuda cores. That would suggest that the ‘Super’ is a range that may potentially sit between the Ti and standard GPU models.

This information does, however, make things more than a little confusing. Does this mean that we will (potentially) have 3 separate brands from the 20XX range? Namely, the standard graphics card, the Ti variants and now the ‘Supers’. Does Nvidia simply plan to use this to replace the standard models? It’s hard to say.

What Do We Think?

Although entirely possible, this just strikes us as a very strange move by Nvidia. Of course, we’re not going to grumble to see more powerful 20XX graphics cards and it does tie into our own theory that Nvidia may be holding off the announcement of these until AMD confirms their 5XXX prices. At the same time, however, we’re still entirely open to this being wrong. There are, after all, plenty of other alternatives still available as to what ‘Super’ could be.

With the leak seemingly suggesting a mid-July release, however, we may not have long to wait to find out. Wouldn’t it just be amazing though if it turns out ‘Super’ is something completely different?

What do you think? What do you think the ‘Super’ is going to be? – Let us know in the comments!