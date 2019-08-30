Speedlink Maxter Headset & Tarios Gaming Mouse Review

/ 3 hours ago

Next Page »

Speedlink Maxter Headset & Tarios Gaming Mouse Review

Affordable peripherals don’t get enough love and attention. Sure, most gamers want the £100+ gaming titans from the likes of Corsair, Razer, Roccat, etc. However, a quick look in your wallet can quickly give you the reality slap you need/didn’t want. Spending a lot of money is easily done. However, finding good quality products that fit your needs on a budget; that’s where the real battle is.

Speedlink

With many years of experience in the “affordable” market, Speedlink is pretty adept at it. I can honestly say I’ve found quite a few of their products to be pretty fantastic, and very reasonably priced. Suck as the Omnivi Core mouse, the Phantom Hawk flight stick, and the Quinox Pro controller. Or anything else we’ve reviewed from them over the last 10 years or so. With that in mind, I’m quite eager to see what the Tarios RGB Gaming Mouse and the Maxter 7.1 USB Headset have to offer.

Tarios RGB Gaming Mouse

  • 12 Programmable Buttons
  • 16.7m RGB Lighting
  • Rubberised Grip Coating
  • 3 x 3.33g Tuning Weights
  • Braided Cable
  • Rapid Fire Button
  • Pixart 3360 Sensor
  • 24k DPI (interpolated)
  • 50g Acceleration
  • 250ips Tracking

Maxter 7.1 Surround Headset

  • 50mm Drivers
  • RGB Illumination
  • 3m Extra-long Cable
  • Inline Remote
  • Built-in Omnidirectional Microphone
  • Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound
  • Vibration Effect Driver

For more information, you can check out the Maxter product page here. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a page for the Tarios, however, it may have since been added to the homepage here.

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD X570 or Intel Z390?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives