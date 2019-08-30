Speedlink Maxter Headset & Tarios Gaming Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
Affordable peripherals don’t get enough love and attention. Sure, most gamers want the £100+ gaming titans from the likes of Corsair, Razer, Roccat, etc. However, a quick look in your wallet can quickly give you the reality slap you need/didn’t want. Spending a lot of money is easily done. However, finding good quality products that fit your needs on a budget; that’s where the real battle is.
Speedlink
With many years of experience in the “affordable” market, Speedlink is pretty adept at it. I can honestly say I’ve found quite a few of their products to be pretty fantastic, and very reasonably priced. Suck as the Omnivi Core mouse, the Phantom Hawk flight stick, and the Quinox Pro controller. Or anything else we’ve reviewed from them over the last 10 years or so. With that in mind, I’m quite eager to see what the Tarios RGB Gaming Mouse and the Maxter 7.1 USB Headset have to offer.
Tarios RGB Gaming Mouse
- 12 Programmable Buttons
- 16.7m RGB Lighting
- Rubberised Grip Coating
- 3 x 3.33g Tuning Weights
- Braided Cable
- Rapid Fire Button
- Pixart 3360 Sensor
- 24k DPI (interpolated)
- 50g Acceleration
- 250ips Tracking
Maxter 7.1 Surround Headset
- 50mm Drivers
- RGB Illumination
- 3m Extra-long Cable
- Inline Remote
- Built-in Omnidirectional Microphone
- Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound
- Vibration Effect Driver
For more information, you can check out the Maxter product page here. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a page for the Tarios, however, it may have since been added to the homepage here.