Speedlink Maxter Headset & Tarios Gaming Mouse Review

Affordable peripherals don’t get enough love and attention. Sure, most gamers want the £100+ gaming titans from the likes of Corsair, Razer, Roccat, etc. However, a quick look in your wallet can quickly give you the reality slap you need/didn’t want. Spending a lot of money is easily done. However, finding good quality products that fit your needs on a budget; that’s where the real battle is.

Speedlink

With many years of experience in the “affordable” market, Speedlink is pretty adept at it. I can honestly say I’ve found quite a few of their products to be pretty fantastic, and very reasonably priced. Suck as the Omnivi Core mouse, the Phantom Hawk flight stick, and the Quinox Pro controller. Or anything else we’ve reviewed from them over the last 10 years or so. With that in mind, I’m quite eager to see what the Tarios RGB Gaming Mouse and the Maxter 7.1 USB Headset have to offer.

Tarios RGB Gaming Mouse

12 Programmable Buttons

16.7m RGB Lighting

Rubberised Grip Coating

3 x 3.33g Tuning Weights

Braided Cable

Rapid Fire Button

Pixart 3360 Sensor

24k DPI (interpolated)

50g Acceleration

250ips Tracking

Maxter 7.1 Surround Headset

50mm Drivers

RGB Illumination

3m Extra-long Cable

Inline Remote

Built-in Omnidirectional Microphone

Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound

Vibration Effect Driver

For more information, you can check out the Maxter product page here. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a page for the Tarios, however, it may have since been added to the homepage here.