Sphoon Phork – The Weirdest Kickstarter We’ve Seen In Ages!
Mike Sanders / 3 mins ago
Sphoon Phork
Over the years, we’ve seen a number of pretty amazing and pretty awful products pitch themselves on Kickstarter. We have, incidentally, also seen a number of products that looked great but turned out to be abysmal *cough* Ouya *cough*. With the Sphoon Phork, however, we’re not entirely sure what we think.
Why? Well, because this doesn’t seem to fall into any particular category that I can think of. It’s simply bizarre. So much, in fact, that I can’t think of anything I have seen recently that has been quite as crazy as this!
It’s A What Now?
The product is (in a nutshell) a phone case that comes with a detachable spoon and fork. These can be attached to the base of the case which essentially turns your phone into a gigantic piece of cutlery. The concept behind it is that you can eat and look at your phone at the same time!!! – What witchcraft is this?
The designs will be released in a number of colours and are designed for the following phones;
- iPhone XS Max, XR and 8 Plus.
- Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 plus and Galaxy Note 9.
- Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro.
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
- Sony Xperia XZ3.
I do feel the need, at this point, to make it clear that this is not a joke. Well, ok, it might be. It is, however, definitely on Kickstarter right now!
Is This A Joke?
Well, therein lies the mystery. The product page on Kickstarter is surprisingly detailed and appears far too elaborate to be an outright joke. I do, however, wonder if this product has been created as an ironic commentary on modern society. Is this, essentially, just a really well crafted prank in the hope it will go viral? Well, if it is, it worked on me!
With it currently on £138 of its £8,577 target, the chances of the Sphoon Phork being successful are not looking good. They are, perhaps though, a bit more promising than your phone’s lifespan after you accidentally drop it into your bowl of spaghetti using it!
If you do, however, want to invest in this, I will not stop you. You can visit the official Kickstarter webpage for the Sphoon Fork via the link here!
What do you think? Is this a prank? An ironic Statement or just a truly weird product? – Let us know in the comments!