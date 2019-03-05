Spire Introduces the TARAXX Chassis with Dual Tempered Glass

New Gaming Chassis

Spire is announcing the launch of a new chassis they are calling the TARAXX. It is a mid-tower enclosure featuring 4mm thick dual tempered glass side panels, and has ample room internally. It even supports video cards up to 350mm long. Although it does not seem to have as much room for traditional CPU heatsinks that are taller than 135mm.

Measuring 530 x 220 x 440mm, the TARAXX also has space for a 240mm radiators and is vertical GPU-mount ready. The product photo actually shows that up to three 120mm fans can mount along the internal side wall. Although officially, Spire only claims up to 240mm. Most likely due to tight clearances at the top and bottom for 360mm radiators. Otherwise, the top section has additional room for up to three 120mm fans as well.

In terms of storage, it supports up to 2x 3.5″ and 2×3.5″ drives. There are no 5.25″ external drive bays since front panel is covered, with ventilation along the sides.

How Much is the Spire TARAXX Chassis?

The TARAXX mid-tower chassis is now available for €79.95 (VAT incl). Note that there are no fans included out-of-the-box. Users have to add that on their own.