Spire Launches Husky ATX Mid-Tower Chassis Series

New Chassis Line from Spire Corp

Spire Corp is announcing the launch of their latest chassis series called Husky. The first from the new line up is called Husky ONE and it is an affordable offering featuring contemporary necessities. The bulk of the enclosure is made of 0.6mm SPCC steel and it measures 400 x 188 x 450mm.

What Features Does the Husky ONE Have?

Although it lacks tempered glass panels, the Husky ONE offers a full-view left side panel made of acrylic. This presents a more durable and economical alternative to tempered glass. The Husky ONE supports standard ATX and smaller form-factor motherboards. Plus, it can support CPU coolers up to 161mm tall, as well as video cards up to 380mm in length.

Like most modern enclosure designs, the PSU chamber is on a separate compartment with the HDDs. This not only provides superior airflow from the front intake, but it also results in a cleaner cable management. Nonetheless, the chassis has room for up to two 3.5″ drives as well as two 2.5″ drives. Unlike most modern enclosures, the Husky ONE still has 5.25″ external drive bays available. In fact, it has two of them.

How Much is the Spire Husky ONE Case?

The Spire Corp Husky ONE mid-tower case will be available starting August 2018 only for €39.99.