Spire Launches New Ergonomic Single and Dual Monitor Arms

Ergonomic Comfort

Spire is announcing two new products for improving desk management: the SPVM212U-B and the SPVM224U-B ergonomic arms. These allow monitors to move around freely, adjusting to whichever is most comfortable for the user. The SPVM212U-B is a single monitor arm, while the SPVM224U-B is a dual monitor arm. Each arm can hold up to 6 KG, so users do not have to worry whether this can hold the display up properly.

Users can raise, tilt, swivel or even move the monitor further once on the arm. The arms themselves are made of aluminium so they are sturdy while being durable. Users can also easily mount these arms on the desk via the provided table clamp. Furthermore, it also has cable management features so that wires are not cluttering the desk. There is even a USB port and headset plug-in pass-through integrated.

How Much Are These Spire Monitor Arms?

The single arm Spire SPVM212U-B has an MSRP of €74.95 or $ 82.95 USD including VAT. The dual arm SPVM224U-B on the other hand, has an MSRP of €119.95 or $ 139.95 USD. European availability will commence around the end of May 2018. Each product also comes with a 2-year warranty service.