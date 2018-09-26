Spire Launches the PowerCube 1418 mATX Case

A Familiar Micro-ATX Design

Spire is announcing the availability of their new PowerCube 1418 micro-ATX chassis. This is a cube-style tower, laying the motherboard flat at the center and has spacious interior for other components. If the design looks familiar, that is because it is the exact same design and layout as Apevia‘s previously released X-QBER case. Except, the PowerCube 1418 is only available in black, whereas the X-QBER is also available in white and pink. Both cases are most likely from the same OEM.

The Spire PowerCube 1418 measures 352 x 265 x 295.5mm and supports video cards up to 320mm in length. It accepts standard ATX form factor power supplies and CPU coolers up to 165mm tall. The chassis itself uses a steel frame and panel construction, although the left side panel has an acrylic window for showing off the hardware inside.

In terms of storage room, there is a 5.25″ external drive bay, and one 3.5″ external drive bay. Internally, it has room for two 3.5″ HDDs as well as a single 2.5″ drive.

As for ventilation options, the front, top and rear can support a single 120mm fan.

How Much is the Spire PowerCube 1418 Case?

The PowerCube 1418 only costs €36.95 in the EU and $39.95 in the US. Expect availability around November 2018.