Spotify Increase Users By 8 Million In 3 Months

With the mass availability of music these days, most of us have some of service on our smartphone. Additionally, many of us choose to take the extra step to have a premium service which companies such as Apple or Spotify offer. With full access to all the latest and greatest music and no adverts, it’s no surprise that they are the two most popular around.

While Apple might be the dominant force of the two, Spotify is definitely moving in the right direction. In a report via the Telegraph, the music provider has announced that it has gained 8 million new premium subscribers in just the last 3 months!

Taking A Bite Out Of Apple

With the increase in premium users, the music provider has increased its user base from 75 to 83 million. This has even beaten their own projections which suggested that they were looking (or aiming) to get 7 million new premium users for the period.

This number only, however, reflects their premium subscription account holders. Spotify report that they do have around 180 million regular users of the app which does have a limited free function which largely works based on intermittent advertisements.

Can Spotify Take Dominance?

It’s hard to say. Apple Music is clearly popular from the standpoint of it being such an integral part of your iPhone and any albums you specifically purchased from them. While Spotify is available on the Apple store, it is still generally speaking more popular on Android devices. Largely due to the aforementioned integration that Apple likes to push.

Either way though, Spotify is at least creating good competition. For consumers, that’s always a good thing!

What do you think? Do you use a music app? If so, do you use the free or premium version? – Let us know in the comments!