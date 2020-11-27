Spotify Music Streaming Service Is Down!

Whether you choose to pay for it or go down the ‘freemium’ road, Spotify is undoubtedly one of the most popular music streaming services available. It seems, however, that it’s having more than a few problems this morning as DownDetector is registering thousands of reports that the service isn’t working correctly!

Spotify IS Down!

Having noticed the massively growing reports on DownDetector, I decided to check this out for myself and I can 100% categorically confirm that Spotify isn’t working correctly. It isn’t just an issue affecting the ‘free’ version of it either as my wife, who pays for the monthly premium service, isn’t able to listen to music either.

And we should note, the issue isn’t with logging in or anything like that. In fact, on the surface, you likely won’t notice anything is wrong until you attempt to use it. – So, what is the problem? Well, put simply, it would appear that while the logging in and menus all seemingly work fine, the actual music streaming aspect isn’t working!. – A factor backed up with 83% of the reports below citing this specifically.

Well… That’s Inconvenient!

As we noted above, Spotify is a massively popular service and, as such, I daresay that those reports are going to continue to skyrocket until the issue is resolved. As for what is causing the problem, however, your guess is as good as ours at this point. The official website doesn’t appear to have yet issued any message or notifications even acknowledging the problem and, as such, we’re a bit left in the dark with this one.

All going well though, whatever is causing Spotify to effectively be ‘down’ will be resolved in the next few hours.

What do you think? Are you having problems with your Spotify service? – Let us know in the comments!