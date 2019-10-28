Spyro Reignited Mod Makes it Even More 4K

We love a simple texture mod. Not only are they often very easy to install, but they can significantly boost the graphics of a game with virtually no performance hit. Thankfully, modder “Cramped Misfit” has released two fantastic texture packs for the first Spyro game. Of course, we mean the Reignited Trilogy, not the actual original PS1 release.

Spyro Reignited

The new mod improves on the textures of the game, bringing enemy and boss textures up to 4K resolution. We see a lot of these mods, which often use AI techniques to improve the resolution. I love this method, as it preserves the original design and feel of the texture. The screenshots included showing the results are worth it too. It might not sound drastic, and it’s not, but if you love a crisp looking game, it can’t hurt to update the textures!

How to Install

You can download the Spyro 1 Enemies 4K pack from Nexus Mods here and the Spyro 1 Bosses 4K pack from here.

In order to install these texture packs, you’ll have to create a folder and name it ~mods inside the Pak folder (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Spyro Reignited Trilogy\Falcon\Content\Paks). Then you simply drag the Pak files into the mods folder and you’re done. Super easy!