Sypro Reignited Trilogy Will Only Have 1 Full Game On The Disk

Spyro Reignited Trilogy’s Physical Release Comes With A Catch

Spyro is one of the most loved gaming mascots out there. Despite him not getting more much content in recent years, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the release of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. It seems, however, that the physical release of the game might come with a pretty big catch.

Despite it being a Trilogy, in a report via Kotaku, the physical release of the game will only include the first game in full on the disk.

A Trilogy Comprising Of One Game!

It sounds all a bit confusing but stick with me here. While the Trilogy physical release will include data for all 3 games, it has been sound that only the first game will be provided as fully-playable. If you wish to access the 2nd or third game, you will have to have an online connection to download the missing files.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why?…

You might at this point think that we’re making this up. A check on the official website, however, will confirm that the 2nd and 3rd game will require downloads to operate. So despite this being a Trilogy release on a physical disk, you’re actually only getting 1 game if you don’t have access to the internet!

Not a clue. Despite this being 3 games, there should still be more than enough room on a modern console disk to fit all three titles on it. It, therefore, can only lead me to one conclusion, they’ve found a major error in the 2nd and 3rd game. As such, they’ve decided to simply lock them out of the physical release until the game (or probably more accurately – launch day patch) can fix them.

Bear in mind again though, if you buy this game, without an internet connection you will not be able to play the full trilogy.

What do you think? Is this just the most insane thing you’ve ever heard? – Let us know in the comments!