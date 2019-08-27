Spyro Reignited Trilogy is Heading to PC and Switch Next Week!

Releasing late last year, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy has proven to be a huge success with fans. Regularly placing in the top 10 charts since it’s launch, sales have clearly been very good and has proven that there’s more than a little life left in this old dragon! There has, however, been the small matter of a couple of platform exceptions. Namely, the PC and Nintendo Switch.

Well, if you have been waiting for one of those versions to release, then we have good news for you. In a report via Engadget, it has been confirmed that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy will come out, on both systems, next week!

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Confirmed for PC and Switch Release

As you might expect, the release will include all three games that originally released for the PlayStation console. It does, however, have improved graphics, better controls, improved camera and more than a few tweaks to bring the game into the 21st century.

With it set to release on September 3rd, the good news is that this will be out in literally a weeks time!

What Do We Think?

I’ve personally been holding out for a long while to play this as I do generally tend to prefer to play games on my PC. For Nintendo Switch owners, however, this will represent yet another great third party release for the system.

Incidentally, just given the recent tidal wave of Epic Games Store exclusives, we can confirm that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be releasing (for PC) on Steam. You can check out of the official page via the link here!

It’s just a week to go, but rest assured I’m going to be playing the bejesus out of this one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!