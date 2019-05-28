Spyro Reignited Trilogy is Heading to the PC!

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Following its release late last year, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy successfully managed to bring a lot of retro gaming love back to consoles. Despite releasing for the PS4 and Xbox One, however, sadly PC gamers were omitted from the party. Yes, sadly this happens far too often and I’m still holding out for Bloodborne!

Following a Twitter post, however, a Taiwanese rating application has seemingly confirmed that the game is (finally) on the way to the PC!

Good News!

Admittedly, while I do own this game for the PS4, I am always more than a little disappointed when PC isn’t invited to the party for releases like this. While the rating application itself isn’t 100% confirmation (and it certainly hasn’t been formally announced) the Taiwanese rating board has often proven to be a very reliable source for ‘leaks’ in the gaming world.

It should, however, be noted that following the original announcement of the game in 2018 it did have the ‘PC’ logo in the advertisement. A logo that disappeared in later promos.

According to the Taiwanese ratings board, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is headed to PC, ported by Iron Galaxy pic.twitter.com/smdJrZjRcR — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 28, 2019

When Will it be Released?

Well, with E3 2019 just around the corner, we can probably expect an official announcement from Activision in the very near future! While I will certainly not be buying it again just to play it on the PC, I daresay that this will be excellent news for many who wanted to try it out and didn’t have the opportunity.

What do you think? Would you like to play this on PC? – Let us know in the comments!