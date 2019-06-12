Spyro Reignited Trilogy PC Release Date Confirmed
Peter Donnell / 4 hours ago
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
One of the most iconic games of my generation is finally coming to the PC. The game was released on consoles a little while ago, and I’ve been holding off playing it, as I was sure it would copy Crash Bandicoot and also come to PC. The whole trilogy is coming, including Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. For those of you who aren’t quite old enough to remember, they’re the three games that launched on the PlayStation 1.
The game will feature all the original levels, beautifully re-done to support higher frame rates, higher resolutions and more. You’ll find redesigned models, as the game is quite old. However, much like the Crash Bandicoot series, this remake should look stunning.
System Requirements
One thing if for sure, you won’t need flagship hardware to get it running, with a modest FX6300 and an AMD Radeon HD 7850 proving more than enough for the minimum. Now, it says a GTX 960 or RX480 for recommended, but doesn’t say what resolution. I’m guessing that would be 1080/60, and something a bit punchier would be needed for 1440p and 4K, etc.
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB)
- DirectX: Version 9.0
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon RX 480
- DirectX: Version 9.0
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Release Date
Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be releasing on PC on September 3rd 2019.