Spyro Reignited Trilogy PC Release Date Confirmed

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

One of the most iconic games of my generation is finally coming to the PC. The game was released on consoles a little while ago, and I’ve been holding off playing it, as I was sure it would copy Crash Bandicoot and also come to PC. The whole trilogy is coming, including Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. For those of you who aren’t quite old enough to remember, they’re the three games that launched on the PlayStation 1.

The game will feature all the original levels, beautifully re-done to support higher frame rates, higher resolutions and more. You’ll find redesigned models, as the game is quite old. However, much like the Crash Bandicoot series, this remake should look stunning.

System Requirements

One thing if for sure, you won’t need flagship hardware to get it running, with a modest FX6300 and an AMD Radeon HD 7850 proving more than enough for the minimum. Now, it says a GTX 960 or RX480 for recommended, but doesn’t say what resolution. I’m guessing that would be 1080/60, and something a bit punchier would be needed for 1440p and 4K, etc.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB) DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon RX 480

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon RX 480 DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Release Date

Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be releasing on PC on September 3rd 2019.