Square Enix Assures That Final Fantasy 7 is Being Developed

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

This E3 was a bit of a mixed bag in terms of news from the gaming companies. We got to see some fantastic reveals with the Resident Evil 2 remake and in addition, some big announcements from Bethesda. On the other hand, however, some developers simply seemed to have completely forgotten that the event was about showcasing what you have in the works.

What Gives Square Enix?

Of these, a lot of criticism was levelled at Square Enix. This was largely due to the fact that they basically announced very little and (dare I say) were not entirely slick about it either. One of the biggest anticipations for their media briefing was any news on the Final Fantasy 7 remake.

Given that this was their huge reveal at E3 2015, hopes were high for another big announcement this year. Sadly though, it didn’t happen. It even led to many wondering if Square Enix was even still working on it. Well, the good news is that in a report via Eurogamer, Square Enix has, at the very least, confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 is still in development.

So Why No News Then?

Well, I have to admit, Square Enix not even releasing a few screenshots is a bit of a strange decision. This is perhaps their most anticipated game currently in development. As such, you would have expected them to try and promote it a little at E3. The fact is though that they basically never mentioned it once.

Kingdom Hearts 3 First?

There is speculation that Final Fantasy 7 might currently be on hold or delay. Specifically, so that Square Enix can focus on Kingdom Hearts 3 release. Such reports do make sense. I do, however, think that it wouldn’t hurt Square Enix just to give us all a little reminder that Final Fantasy 7 is actually on the way. You know, just in case any of us had forgotten about it.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!