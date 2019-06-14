Square Enix Drop Subscription Gaming Service Hint

Square Enix

Over the last few weeks, we have seen more than a few companies emerge with either formal announcements or actual releases of gaming subscription services. Microsoft, for example, recently released a PC specific version of their Xbox Game Pass (I’ve already signed up). Google revealed its Stadia platform and even Ubisoft revealed its Uplay+ plans.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that one more company wants to get in on the action as Square Enix has revealed that they are giving such a concept more than a little consideration.

A Good Idea?

Yes, I know, yet another gaming company trying to get you to part with your money for what is essentially a game rental service. In terms of Square Enix, however, to me this sounds like a great idea. It’s easy to sometimes forget just how many great franchises that publisher has. Final Fantasy, Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Kingdom Hearts, the list is both long and excellent.

As such, if they were to launch their own platform, I suspect that (particularly compared to Ubisoft) it could prove to be highly popular.

Will It Happen?

It’s possible, but not without some difficulties. Square Enix does already provide a number of their games via the Xbox Game Pass. As such, there would presumably need to be a disassociation between the two before this could happen.

In addition, Square Enix has also admitted that some of their older games are currently ‘lost’. Yes, they can’t find the source code. As such, providing a more detailed back catalogue of their older games doesn’t seem a likely addition if they did their own platform.

For me, however, this is one of the better concepts I’ve heard to date. As such, I wouldn’t be surprised if, sooner or later, Square Enix does go ahead with this.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!