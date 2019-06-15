Square Enix (Practically) Confirms the first PS5 Game Release

Square Enix

E3 2019 has now concluded and I think it’s fairly safe to say that in terms of announcements, we all largely got what we wanted. Masses of trailers were revealed, release dates were confirmed and, in good E3 tradition, more than a few unexpected game projects were also announced.

Square Enix, however, frankly gave practically everyone what they wanted by releasing a brand new trailer for the Final Fantasy VII remake. In a report via GameSpot, however, things have taken another step. Square Enix may have inadvertently become the first developer to (nearly) confirm a game release for the PS5.

Before you mention Cyberpunk 2077, yes, a PS5 release is more than certain. CDPR, however, have yet to go on record to confirm it.

Final Fantasy VII

Square Enix president and CEO, Yosuke Matsuda has dropped a 99% guaranteed hint that the Final Fantasy VII remake will be released on the PS5. While this might sound like a no-brainer, it is more significant than you might think. Namely, it’s practically the very first game that has been confirmed for the (still yet unannounced) console.

“I believe that our teams have made it so that the game will support both the next generation and the current generation of consoles. I believe it is being developed so that it is going to be playable on both, so I’m not really concerned about that and I believe that the fans are also going to be able to enjoy it on both, including the next-generation of consoles.”

What Do We Think?

The choice of the word ‘consoles’ is an interesting but subtle nugget of information we can take from this. Why? Well, some rumours are floating around that the Final Fantasy VII remake could potentially be a Sony PlayStation exclusive. As such, does ‘consoles’ imply that Microsoft might get in on the action too?

With the game set to release on the 3rd of March next year, however, if it is coming to other systems, we probably will not have long to wait to find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!