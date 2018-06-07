Square Enix Releases Third Patch for Chrono Trigger on PC

Square Enix Keeping a Classic Game Alive

Square Enix is trying to save the PC port of Chrono Trigger ever since it came out to bad reviews three months ago. Now a third major patchis out, diverting it away from just another bad “mobile port”. This patch automatically downloads and applies the update whenever the user launches Steam.

What Are The Changes in This Latest Update?

One of the most notable changes this time is an updated UI. It now features improvements for both those using controllers or keyboard so that gameplay is much more natural. The gameplay speed is also now faster in previous parts where there were noticeable slowdowns.

Another major change is in the difficulty of specific mini games during story events. These are now easier and more forgiving than before. Moreover, controller input is inactive whenever the game is as well.

The full patch list is available below:

The UI has been further updated for those using a controller or keyboard in a number of areas: Whilst moving on the world map, in towns and in dungeons.

How options in dialog are displayed.

Shop screens.

Whilst selecting a time period to visit.

In mini-games too. Improvements have been made to battles You can now flip between pages within menus with single button presses.

Available techs are immediately updated when recovering MP.

The duration the explanation window is shown at the top of the screen has been extended.

Changes have been made to the priority for which information is shown first when there are multiple messages in explanation windows.

A bug where some controls would still respond while the game is paused in battle has been fixed. Following the last update, we’ve continued to improve gameplay speed in areas where it previously slowed down. The difficulty has been made more forgiving in specific mini games during story events. Controller input is now disabled when the game is not active. Additional minor bug fixes.

Square Enix also intends to release a fourth major patch before the end of the month. This will introduce the ability to fully rebind the keys and controller, as well as more UI updates.