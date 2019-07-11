Square Enix – ‘There are No Plans For Xbox One FFVII Release’

With the release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake confirmed for March 2020 at E3 2019, one thing has been made abundantly clear. That at least on its launch, the game would be a PS4 exclusive. Earlier this week, however, a post from Xbox Germany’s official account seemed to confirm that an Xbox One version of the game was also being developed.

The post was quickly deleted and Xbox has since said that it was made in error. The fact that it contained videos, however, sparked more than a little curiosity that an announcement was just on the horizon. In a report via WCCFTech, however, Square Enix themselves have stepped into the debate and, put simply, it’s not great news for Xbox owners.

Square Enix Deny ‘Multi-Platform’ Release

Square Enix has entered the conversation and has pretty much shut down any rumours of a multiple platform release. In a statement, the developer has said:

“As previously announced, FINAL FANTASY VII Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd 2020. We have no plans for other platforms. “

While this may not sound like great news for PC or Xbox One owners, there is something of a silver lining here. While they may not have official ‘plans’ for other platforms, they didn’t use the word ‘exclusive’ either.

What Do We Think?

In a nutshell? Two words. Timed Exclusive! – While Final Fantasy VII will primarily release on the PS4, we fully expected that this will only represent a timed exclusive deal. Sooner or later, this will undoubtedly be ported to both the PC and Xbox One.

The Final Fantasy franchise as a whole is showing less devotion to Sony than it used to. As such, while it might take a while, it’ll surely come to other platforms given time. The question is, how much?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!