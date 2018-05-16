STALKER 2 Is in Development and Will Come out in a Few Years

Hopefully, it’s for real this time.

The original S.T.A.L.K.E.R first-person shooter was developed by GSC Game World, and it came out in 2007 for Microsoft Windows. The title enjoyed very positive reviews from multiple gaming websites, and it gathered an enormous fan base in a short amount of time. In 2010, everyone thought that STALKER 2 was on its way, but as it turned out, the project was axed in 2012. Now, so many years later, it looks like STALKER 2 is in the works once again, and this time around, it will likely see the light of day. The news came suddenly, by the way, but it is definitely appreciated.

Confirmation and the STALKER 2 website.

Shortly after the STALKER 2 website came up, Ukrainian developer GSC Game World confirmed the title’s development.

Сегодня 15.05.2018 Я официально заявляю:“GSC Game World разрабатывает S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2” Posted by Sergiy Grygorovych on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

As for the release date, it appears that this game will likely come out three years from now, in 2021. We don’t know whether the game’s development kicked off prior to the announcement. However, a three to four-year development plan is usually the norm for AAA titles these days. We’ll definitely keep you posted as we find out more about STALKER 2. Unfortunately, it’s not likely that this game will be present at this year’s E3 event.

Maybe next year, who knows?