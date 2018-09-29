Star Citizen Alpha 3.3 Hits Public Test Servers for Test Flight Members

Star Citizen Alpha 3.3 is now available.

It’s quite ridiculous, really, for a game to remain in development for more than 7 years and still be in its Alpha phase. Still, there’s hope that Cloud Imperium games will eventually release Star Citizen and we’ll finally be able to see what they’ve been working on for so long. It’s true that certain parts of Star Citizen became available for public play at some point, and I’ve tried them out for a bit myself, but when we’re talking about such a massive world, it was merely a drop in a bucket. Now, it looks like Star Citizen Alpha 3.3 has hit the Public Test Server, but only for Evocati Test Flight members.

What are the main changes?

There’s an extensive changelog available for Star Citizen Alpha 3.3, but we’ll just go over some of the more important additions. These include a motion increase in mineable asteroid chunks after break up, as well as various updates to the turret control system. Hopefully, this build will become available for all backers on October 10 during CitizenCon 2018. You can find a complete changelog list below.

Star Citizen Alpha 3.3 Release Notes

Feature Updates

Universe

Increased the motion of mineable asteroid chunks after break up.

Missions

Added “Scramble Race” style missions. Scramble races are death races using ships in space, using vehicles (Ursa/Cyclone) or Gravlev bikes (Nox/Dragonfly) on moons. Races use a checkpoint system with each player who shoots (ships) or moves over/near (vehicles) a checkpoint accruing a point toward victory. Additionally, players can destroy race leaders to gain their points. Note: This system still has pending tasks to complete and may lack functionality.

Ships and Vehicles

Added the Cyclone TR, AA, and RC variants.

Updated turret control system: Switched mouse control to 1 to 1 motion system, reduced turret sensitivity, set-up joystick controls for turrets, and numerous minor tweaks and polish.

Bug Fixes

Accounts should no longer 15006 disconnect on the first login.

Turret power prompts on the Constellations should no longer power on/off the entire ship.

Miles Eckhart should once again be active and working.

OM points around moons should no longer show as obstructed when quantum routing tries to plot a route around the moon.

EVA re-entry for the Mustang Omega should now be in a more accessible location.

Fixed a missing chunk of the rest stop.

Logging out in the bed of a ship on a moon should no longer teleport the player to the middle of nowhere on the next login.

Elevator movement should no longer appear out of sync for some players.

Elevators at Levski should now take their doors with them properly as they move.

Players should no longer be able to spool their quantum drive in Arena Commander game modes.

Transitioning from sprint to walk and back should now play smoothly on the HUD.

Ruto should be working properly.

Technical