Star Trek Bridge Crew To Finally Get New Content!

Star Trek Bridge Crew To Finally Get Some New Content

One of the main driving reasons that made me want to get a VR headset was when Star Trek Bridge Crew was announced. Until that point, I had been a little hesitant in my decision of whether to try VR or not. Being the closet Trekkie that I am though when the Oculus sales hit last year, I made the plunge.

On the whole, Star Trek Bridge Crew is a fantastic game and the VR teamplay is amongst the best I have seen so far. The game does (or rather did now) have a major problem. Within 10 hours of gameplay, you had probably seen it all and done it all. With only 5 missions available, a solid playthrough could see you complete the game in probably 2 hours maximum. Don’t get me wrong, I love the game. In addition, things tend to get a lot better when you lose your inhibitions and go full-on Trekkie. It’s a fun game to act a little silly in.

That being said though, content is still the major problem. There is, however, good news. New content is on the way and better still, it will feature both the Romulans, Borg and The Next Generation Enterprise.

What can we expect?

On the official blog, the new updates will include the following additions.

We added the Enterprise (NCC-1701D) bridge and rebalanced our game to accommodate its new capabilities, we replaced the engineering position with a new role called “Operations” on the 1701D bridge (it’s now my personal favorite position) which focuses on crew management and maximizing ship buffs, we’ve added Romulans, we’ve put in the Borg, created TNG-era uniforms, gave players the ability to make their avatars Soong-type androids, put in new shield modulation and precision phaser fire mechanics, took a pass through our play spaces so that more solar systems will be utilized by Ongoing Voyages (our randomized Starfleet mission generator), and added two new Ongoing Voyages (“Resistance” and “Patrol”) complete with new voice work and unique mission mechanics. Oh, and we also threw in some fan favorites such as a fully functional Planet Killer, complete with deadly anti-proton beam.

Now, if you’re not familiar with Star Trek lingo, that probably doesn’t sound too exciting. It may not even make much sense. For a massive fan like me though, this is exactly what I wanted to hear. If you, therefore, decide to revisit Star Trek Bridge Crew and hear your Captain with a beautiful dulcet Birmingham accent tell you to prepare for ramming speed, remember that it might just be me.

