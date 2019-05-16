Star Trek: Picard – Simple & Effective Series Name is Confirmed!

Star Trek: Picard

Last year it was revealed that Patrick Stewart was (surprisingly) returning to the world of Star Trek with a series focused on his character. Namely, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The announcement came as something of a surprise. Particularly since A) it had been so long since he’d last reprised the role and B) he’d effectively said (on more than a few occasions) that he was retiring the character.

While news on the new series has been a little sparse, CBS has confirmed the name of the show and it is the rather nice (particularly with the inclusion of the logo) Star Trek: Picard.

What Is The Show About?

Despite the announcement, there are still few very details about the actual show. We are told that the series will take a more ‘sedate’ setting rather than all out action, choosing to focus more on the character in his later years than necessarily piloting a star ship on a mission to visit strange new worlds.

Hopefully though, this won’t involve him having his annual prostate exam and having trouble getting out of the bath. With the below screenshot showing something that looks like a Starfleet uniform, however, there are more than a few hopes about this show!

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing, we don’t have a specific release date for the series. All indications, however, point to them planning to have this out (as a likely Amazon exclusive) before the end of the year.

I can’t help but feel that with Patrick Stewart on board, this simply can’t be bad. As far as I’m concerned about the creation of this series? Make it so!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this series? – Let us know in the comments!