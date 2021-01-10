Star Wars Battlefront 2 is Going Free on the Epic Games Store

Since it’s launch in late 2018, one of the biggest factors in the boom of the Epic Games Store has undoubtedly been the fact that practically every week, or at least every other week, the gaming platform has given away a title for absolutely free. – So, with this in mind, if you perhaps have a Star Wars itch that needs scratching, maybe after watching the latest season of The Mandalorian, then we have some big news for you!

Following an update to their website, the Epic Games Store has confirmed that its next giveaway will be Star Wars: Battlefront II (the newer FPS one, not the old RTS one).

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Initially releasing back in 2017, while Star Wars Battlefront 2 was largely considered an excellent first person shooter, it was more than a little maligned due to the excessive nature of the ‘pay to win’ mechanics within it. Fortunately, this has now long since been corrected and, as such, if you’ve never tried this out before, now might be the perfect time!

The games official description reads as follows:

“Heroes are born on the battlefront. – Be the hero in the ultimate STAR WARS™ battle fantasy with STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition! Get STAR WARS Battlefront II and the complete collection of customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from launch up to – and including – items inspired by STAR WARS™: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.*”

How to Get your Copy on the Epic Games Store!

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be made available for free on the Epic Games Store starting on January 14th. As such, if you want to grab your copy, all you need to do is have their launcher app installed on your PC and, of course, set up an account with them! – For more information, you can check out the game’s official EGS website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!