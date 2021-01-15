Star Wars Battlefront II is Free Now on the Epic Games Store

While opinions on the Epic Games Store do vary depending on whether you believe the company is spying on you or not, it’s hard to deny that since the platform launched in late 2018, it has given away some pretty amazing games to date and has quickly cemented its place on many hard drives and desktops! – As part of their latest big push, however, if you’re a fan of Star Wars then you’re going to want to check this out as Battlefront II (the new one, not the old RTS one) is free to own and keep forever right now!

Star Wars Battlefront II

When it originally released back in 2017, there was more than a little controversy surrounding Star Wars Battlefront II as it initially exuded all of the microtransactions and ‘pay to win’ mechanics that have often seen EA games fall under heavy criticism. – With all of those having since been removed, however, Battlefront II is a genuinely excellent first-person-shooter and, as such, if you haven’t tried it out yet, nows as good a time as any!

It is free after all!

Claiming your Copy on the Epic Games Store

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available to claim, own, and keep forever right now on the Epic Games Store and will be available until January 21st. As such, if you want to grab your copy, all you need to do is have their launcher app installed on your PC and, of course, set up an account with them! – For more information, you can check out the game’s official EGS website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!