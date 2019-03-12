Star Wars Fan Made Racer Game Is Available To Download

Star Wars: Episode 1 Fan Made Racer

I think most fans of Star Wars will agree that there are very few redeeming features about ‘Episode 1’. Perhaps the biggest highlight, however, was the pod racing scene and even that was largely spoiled for most of us before we got to see the film.

In regards to games, however, as you might expect, the franchise equally brought a number of terrible to ok games. One of the better examples was the Star Wars Racer that released for the N64.

It seems, however, that a fan project has decided to try and bring that iconic game into the 21st century and if the trailer is anything to go by, they’re doing a pretty awesome job of it so far!

Can I Try It Out?

As this is a fan made game, it clearly doesn’t come with the blessings of Disney. Created in the Unreal Engine, however, it is currently available to download in it’s demo form for anyone who wants to try it out.

Graphically, the game is very impressive and while it is a bit limited as it stands, it’s one of the more polished ‘fan-project’ releases I have seen for quite some time.

The original Google Drive link appears to have shutdown since this broke, there are, however, mirrors you can try. We have found on via the link here! – As always, you do so at your own risk!

What do you think? Impressed with the game? – Let us know in the comments!