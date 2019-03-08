Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Theme Parks Launch Date Revealed

Launching in Two Phases

Star Wars fans have been eagerly anticipating the launch of the Galaxy’s Edge theme park for ever since its announcement two years ago.

LucasFilm in collaboration with Disney imagineers are bridging the Star Wars universe into the real world. Dedicating a chunk of Disneyland and Disneyworld real estate to the project.

There will be multiple themed rides inside including what Disney calls their most technologically advanced ride yet called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Fans of the series will be also glad to hear that the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction will let them onboard the most famous ship in the galaxy. They can even sample amazing galactic food and beverages, explore an intriguing collection of merchant shops and more.

When are the Launch Dates for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?

According to Disney chairman Bob Iger, Galaxy’s Edge is “by far the largest land” the company has ever built for the parks.

The company has also pushed the release date ahead from earlier estimates. Now the Disneyland Resort in Southern California opens as early as March 31st, 2019. Meanwhile, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida would be opening their Star Wars section on August 29.

The good news is that there are no extra admission requirements to enjoy Galaxy’s Edge. Other than the standard Disney park admission of course.

For more information, visit the Disney Parks website.