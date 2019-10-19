While the recent releases under the franchise have certainly been something of a mixed bag, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is actually (perhaps surprisingly) looking more than a little decent. Admittedly, with EA being involved we’re not exactly sold on it being the greatest game ever made, but there is at least hope that it can be one of the best Star Wars games for a long time.

With the game set to shortly release, however, there is some good news. Following a post on their official Twitter account, developer Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has officially ‘gone gold’.

We are proud to announce that #JediFallenOrder has gone gold! We can’t wait for you to embark on this adventure across the Galaxy with us on 11/15.



May the Force be with you!

So, what does ‘going gold’ mean? Well, put simply it’s developers lingo to say that work has finished on the game and, as such, it’s technically ready to be released.

Given that it’s not officially set to come out until November 15th, it is more than a little encouraging that the game should be finished this early. Albeit, with EA involved, call me a cynic but I’ll be ready for my humongous day one patch.

What Do We Think?

As above, it is easy to be somewhat critical before this has even launched. This isn’t idle bashing either as the Star Wars gaming franchise has a long and (at best) mixed history. There are, however, more than a few hopes that this could prove to be really good.

The main key positive factor is that this will be an offline single-player game. No multiplayer, no microtransactions, not even planned DLC. Admittedly, while you might at this point be wondering if the EA chiefs are bound and gagged somewhere, we’re sure that they’ll find some way to monetize this game.

Releasing for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on November 15th, call us crazy, but despite the EA association, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might actually be pretty good! Fingers crossed, right?

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? Do you think it has the potential to be the best Star Wars game to date? – Let us know in the comments!