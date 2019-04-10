Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order To Be Revealed This Weekend

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Another year, another Star Wars game right? Well, actually, following the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, there has been more than a little to be excited about. Ok, well if not excited then at least curious.

The game was originally teased by EA last year, however, to date, the news has been rather thin on the ground. In a report via DSOGaming, however, following a Twitter teaser, EA is expected to formally reveal details surrounding the game this weekend!

What Do We Know So Far?

While the specifics are a bit thin on the ground, there are some things that seem pretty nailed on. For example, it is believed that this will represent a single-player action/adventure game using third person mechanics.

In addition to this, the game is also believed to be focused on a Padawan who (some how) survived the purge seen in Star Wars Episode 3.

Announcement!

Following the release of the teaser, EA is expected to make a formal reveal of the game this Saturday. Although the exact method of this is unclear, it will reportedly occur at 6:30pm GMT.

If you are, therefore, a fan of Star Wars or gaming, make sure you’re around on your social media for this one!

What do you think? Are you excited for this game? – Let us know in the comments!