Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Will Have No Microtransactions

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The existence of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been known for quite some time and, on the whole, fans seem more than a little excited about the upcoming game release.

It would, however, be fair to say that at least in terms of recent releases, the Star Wars franchise hasn’t exactly had the best treatment.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, there is some good news that should get fans more hopeful for this release!

No Microtransactions!

In the report, EA has confirmed that the upcoming game will not have any multiplayer features. While you can make of that what you will, it does get more interesting. Namely, that EA has also confirmed that the game release will not include any microtransactions!

When Is It Out?

While an exact release date has not been given, EA intends to get this onto the shelves before Christmas. So, in other words, expect this to represent a pretty huge release later in the year.

We are expecting a gameplay trailer to be released today (Saturday 13th) at around 6:30 pm, so be sure to check that out!

Their official channel might be the best place which you can check out via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!