Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Getting Movie Adaptation

First Script of Trilogy Reportedly Almost Complete

Star Wars fans know that with the upcoming Episode IX December release, the Skywalker saga will finally end. After which, LucasFilm and Disney have announced that they will be going to a completely different direction with the next set of films. Set in a completely different timeline and part of the galaxy as before.

Now, according to BuzzFeedNews, it appears that this new direction might be somewhat familiar to fans after all. They are reporting that the next set of films will be adapting the classic LucasFilm video game series Knights of the Old Republic.

Furthermore, apparently, the first script is already almost complete, written by veteran sci-fi screen writer Laeta Kalogridis. Her previous credits include Altered Carbon, Night Watch and James Cameron’s Avatar as well as the recent Alita: Battle Angel.

What is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic?

Lovingly known as ‘KOTOR’ by fans, the game is set 4000 years prior to the events of 1977’s A New Hope. It also features powerful Jedis and Siths fighting while having a rich and compelling backstory.

This game was released all the way back in 2003, and was developed by BioWare. Despite its age, it still continuously ranks high on many top video game list. It has also influenced many other titles after its release, including BioWare’s own Mass Effect.

According to Disney, the next set of Star Wars films are on schedule for 2022, 2024 and 2026 releases. The Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are on-board as producers. Reportedly, Disney is also planning on a separate post-Skywalker trilogy headed by The last Jedi director Rian Johnson.