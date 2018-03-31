Star Wars Petition To Cast Meryl Streep As Princess Leia

Online Petition To Cast Meryl Streep as Princess Leia

In late 2016, we sadly lost Carrie Fisher. Known for playing the iconic role of Princess Leia, it did open the difficulty as to where best proceed in the future films. Although CGI would appear to clearly be an option, it seems that a significant portion of fans has another actress in mind.

In an online petition, fans of Star Wars are suggesting the Meryl Streep could be the ideal candidate to step into the role in the future films.

A popular choice

Despite the petition only launching a short time ago, it has already reached around 90% of the 9,000 signatures it is asking for.

“As the fans of Star Wars and Carrie Fisher, we really want Leia to shine in Episode IX and we certainly do not want her to be written out of the film abruptly without a reasonable plot. Therefore, recasting Leia is a more ideal option for us and we believe that Meryl Streep is an ideal candidate to play Leia.”

Meryl Streep was known to be a friend of Carrie Fisher and even reportedly sang at her funeral. Given her clear acting abilities, she would bring a level of gravitas to the role. Something which someone else may not be able to achieve. How well that would be received by Disney, however, is unclear.

Could it happen?

The bottom line is that Disney is going to have to find someone to take on the role. They have already made it clear that they do not intend to go down the road of CGI and as such, it opens the doors to who could possibly take on the role. While I admit I didn’t give the idea much consideration, Meryl Streep doesn’t seem like a bad choice. If anything, it seems quite logical. In addition, I daresay she would give it some consideration.

Then again, when did logic ever have much of a say in Hollywood?

You can visit and sign the petition on the link here!

What do you think? Would this be an ideal casting? If not, who would you choose? – Let us know in the comments!