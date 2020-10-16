Star Wars Squadrons Patch 1.2 Released

Have you been busy playing Star Wars Squadrons this month? I know I have, and we’ll have a kick-ass review of something related to it tomorrow! However, until then, you’ll be happy to know that EA Motive has released Patch 1.2.

Patch 1.2 brings a wide range of bug fixes and much more to Star Wars Squadrons. There have been a few annoying issues, such as a black screen on the pilot customisation screen on PC, or blurry player models too. Of course, these are now fixed.

There’s also a good range of fixes that improve the stability of the game, reduce crashes, and general performance improvements too. No doubt there are still a few kinks in the game, and more patches in the future will address those, so remember to send a support ticket if you still have issues.

The game will automatically update the next time you go to launch it on Steam or Origin. Check out the full changelog below!

Star Wars Squadrons Patch 1.2 Change Log

General

Made improvements to the overall Fleet Battles tutorial experience

Fixed an issue where the player could experience a black screen during or after customizing their pilots

Fixed an issue where pilot models were blurry when being customized for some players

Also fixed a typo on the profile page

Other stability improvements and minor fixes, including reduced crashing on PC

Story

Fixed an issue where dying during the Rebel prologue mission while fighting the Star Destroyer could block progress

Fixed an issue where medals could be reset after uninstalling or updating the game

Also fixed an issue where players could not progress through Mission 3 if they defeated the Quasars too quickly

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck when launching missions from the options menu

Fixed an issue where the UI after completing the prologue through EA Play would not display correctly

Also fixed an issue where medal earned in the single-player story could be reset after playing other activities (previously fixed on PC)

Challenges

Updated Challenge text to make it clearer that they cannot be completed in Solo vs AI

Social

Fixed an issue where players didn’t populate the EA Friends List

Improved party stability

Dogfight

Fixed an issue where the game crashed while transitioning into a match

Selecting “Quick Match” will now remember your faction preference for Dogfight

Fleet Battles

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when loading into Fleet Battles

Fixed an issue where players could not use the “Customize Ship” option in the hangar during the Fleet Battles briefing room state

VR