Stardew Valley 1.4 Update Detailed

Can you believe that Stardew Valley has been with us for around three years already! Admittedly, I haven’t gone back to it since the first year it was released. It didn’t take long before I was seriously hooked. Eventually, I had to take a break from it. With the updates since then, plus the eagerly awaited 1.4 update, I may be returning very soon to explore the amazing world of Stardew Valley.

What The Developer Had to Say

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley recently released some information on Twitter. Along with the tweet, he also released the image you see above.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to share this screenshot from the upcoming 1.4 update! It’s a big one & this image only reveals a fraction of what’s coming,” he wrote. “Featured here is a new farm map called Four Corners that’s perfect for the much requested ‘separate money’ option in multiplayer.” – Eric



Multiplayer and Beyond

The new update would separate your funds, meaning that if you don’t want to blow all your money on irrigation, you don’t have to. It can save a lot of arguments this way and keeps the co-op experience a little more agreeable and friendly. Furthermore, there’s also a new map called Four Corners that’s tuned for multiplayer. However, I’m sure it’ll be a nice addition to solo play too.

Release Date?

Unfortunately, this is one developer who doesn’t rush anything, and it’ll be released when it is ready and not a moment sooner or later. The 1.4 Update is important though, and he’s even put his next game on hold until the patch is complete. No doubt it’ll be packing a lot of other surprises too. So, keep an eye out for this one!