Stardew Valley Mod Adds Battle Royale Mode

Introducing “Battle Royalley”

There is plenty to do within the wholesome farming simulator world of Stardew Valley. However if you have a hankering for murder, then the latest mod “Battle Royalley” might be right up your alley. As the name suggests, this mod created by user Ilyaki, adds a battle royale mode to the game.

Instead of working to farm crops, you are out there to harvest some kills instead. Forget the relaxing online mode of regular Stardew Valley. This new multiplayer will have you stressed out until the last farmer survives.

Just like Fortnite, each player spawns on a random location and you can build defenses to stay alive longer. You can even ride a horse to run away or to chase down your targets.

How Do I Play This Stardew Valley Mod?

Visit Battle Royalley’s NexusMods page by following this link. It uses SMAPI to run so you need to have both that and the mod files themselves.

Make sure to not have other mods running with Battle Royalley or it might be detected by the anti-cheat mechanism. Although there is also a separate download for the server browser which lets you find compatible games.

Many are users are reporting some problems launching it since it is a 3rd party mod after all. So I suggest posting the question directly on the NexusMods page so the creator can answer directly.