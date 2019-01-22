Stardock’s Star Control Origins Returns to Steam

/ 3 hours ago

Stardock's Star Control Origins Returns to Steam

Available via Steam Once Again

Stardock‘s Star Control Origins was unceremoniously pulled out of Steam three weeks ago following a DMCA claim by Paul Reiche III and Fred Ford.

Reiche and Ford are of course, the original series creators of Star Control. Moreover, both are in an on-going dispute for control of the Star Control IP, with plans to create a direct sequel called ‘Ghosts of the Precursors’. The two even set up a GoFundMe page to try raise money to pay for the legal costs. However, as of today, this fund-raising campaign has only raised $43,538 out of the $2 million USD they are asking.

Is Star Control Origins Back for Good?

Stardock's Star Control Origins Returns to Steam

Now just as quickly as it disappeared from the listings, it has returned as well. Back to normal on Steam. Stardock CEO Brad Wardell also tweeted out a thank you following the reinstatement.

However, the main game is still unavailable on GOG right now. Just like during the downtime three weeks ago, the actual URL for the game redirects back to the main GOG page. Although the game’s DLCs are still listed. Including both free Multiverse and Reinforcement DLCs, as well as the Earth Rising season pass.

Stardock's Star Control Origins Returns to Steam

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results