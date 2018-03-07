State of Decay 2 Official PC Requirements Revealed

State of Decay 2 will come out soon.

Survival game State of Decay 2 is currently scheduled for a May 22 release. Representing the hard work of Undead Labs, the title will likely release as a Windows Store exclusive, as it will be a Play Anywhere game. It’s true that there are quite a few other multiplayer zombie survival titles out there, but this one has a good chance to stand out. That’s mainly because it will allow gamers to create lasting communities, while the world itself actually shapes according to the choices they make. Microsoft GM of Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg issued the following statement:

“Our goal is to build a long-term relationship with the State of Decay community and to foster deeper experiences with the franchise. We believe State of Decay 2 accomplishes this goal by immersing fans in the ultimate zombie survival fantasy, and we want to give more players the opportunity to join in and experience this unique game.”

What about the PC requirements?

Since it relies on Unreal Engine 4, State of Decay 2 will offer some impressive graphics. As such, it will require a decent modern-day PC in order to run properly. The minimum requirements include an FX-6300 or an i5-2500 paired with a GeForce GTX760 or a Radeon HD 7870. The recommended specs go up to an FX 8350/i5 4570 and a GTX 960/R9 380. Clearly, this won’t be the most difficult game to run in 2018, which is great news for fans of the genre. You can have a look at the complete requirements list below.

