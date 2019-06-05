Stay in the Light Horror Game Pushes Out the Ray Tracing Boat

Stay In The Light

With the launch of the Nvidia 20XX series of graphics cards last year, we have already seen a number of games look to apply the ray tracing technology to their releases. Despite it being over 6 months since it’s launch, however, I think it’s pretty safe to say that very few games have actually looked to make it a primary focus of their design. It’s been more of a ‘nice add-on’ for the vast majority of the (still surprisingly small pool) of compatible games.

Following its launch on Steam early access, however, horror game ‘Stay in the Light’ really looks to employ ray tracing to it’s potential.

Ray Tracing

While the game is entirely playable without an RTX specific card, the developers have made it clear that this has been primarily designed with the Nvidia 20XX series in mind. Even then, however, you still clearly require more than a little oomph from your system to play this as they intended.

With it designed using Unity Engine with the Ray Tracing update, however, this looks more than a little impressive.

What’s The Game About?

Stay in the Light is an immersive first person horror game with a combination of unique features: Real-time Ray Tracing and Random Dungeon generator.

Stay in the Light requires a high end GTX card or RTX card. Using the latest version of Unreal 4 it makes use of ray traced reflections and shadows for gameplay that could only be done with this new technology.

You are being hunted by Him, a creature lurking in a mysterious dungeon. With only a few items, a mirror, a torch and some chalk, you must survive this hellish place. There are treasures to be found, puzzles to solve and clues to uncover. Stay in the Light takes advantage of RTX rendering technology and can only be done in a real-time ray traced environment. The mirror reflects things behind you with pixel perfect accuracy. Light and shadows are key elements of gameplay. This game uses cutting edge rendering techniques to create completely new gameplay experiences as well as showing off the hardware capability of RTX cards.

Where Can I Check It Out?

Available now on Steam, we should again remind you that this game is currently in early access release. As such, although the reviews are currently decent, don’t grumble too much as this isn’t the finished product. At least, not yet. Available for around £10, however, this could provide a nice piece of cheap eye-candy. Who knows, maybe a few underwear changes too!

If you do, however, want to learn more about the game, you can visit the official Steam game page via the link here!

