Steam Launches its Autumn Sale!

Brace your wallets (or purses) folks, because the Steam Autumn sale is officially here and if you’re in the market for some gaming bargains well, let’s just say that there are more than a few tasty bargains to be had!

So, if your bank balance is a little unhealthy, look away now – Because even I’m already reaching for my debit card!

As you might expect, there are literally thousands of games discounted in this latest Steam sale. To save you some of the hard work, however, we have picked out some of the most eye-catching deals on offer!

  • Marvel Avengers – £24.99
  • The Sims 4 – £4.19
  • F1 2020 – £22.49
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £21.99
  • Torchlight 3 – £18.59
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – £36.84
  • Superhot VR – £11.99
  • Middle Earth: Shadow or War – £6.99
  • Spyro Re-ignited Trilogy – £17.49
  • PC Building Simulator – £7.49
  • Far Cry 5 – £9.99
  • Fifa 21: Beckham Edition – £30.79
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection – £19.49
  • Star Wars: Squadrons – £20.99
  • Death Stranding – £27.49
  • Sniper Elite 4 – £5.99
  • Hunt Showdown – £17.99
  • Doom Eternal – £16.49
  • Metro Exodus – £13.99
  • Control: Ultimate Edition – £17.49
  • Borderlands 3 – £16.49
Where Can I Learn More?

As always, this is just a small slice of the deals on offer in the Steam Autumn sale. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more or check them out yourself, you can click on the link here to be taken directly to the website!

What do you think? – What’s the best deal you’ve seen in the Steam Autumn sale? – Let us know in the comments!

