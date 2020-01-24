Steam Launches its Lunar Year Near Sale

Tomorrow officially marks the Chinese New Year. So, I guess this is as good a point as any to wish you all a slightly premature happy year of the rat! So, why are we mentioning this? Well, as something that has become a semi-tradition over at Steam to mark the occasion, the online gaming retailer has kicked off it’s Lunar New Year Sale with some amazing bargains to be had!

There’s just one question though, can your wallet cope with yet another sale so soon after the last one?

Steam Launches its Lunar New Year Sale

So, what’s on offer in the latest sale? Well, as you might expect, quite a lot. Let’s, therefore, pick out some of the highlights.

Resident Evil 2 Remake – £14.84

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice – £8.49

Life is Strange 2 – £1.62

The Witcher 3 – £7.49

Two Point Hospital – £8.49

Dark Souls 3 – £9.99

Rocket League – £7.49

Admittedly, the sale is mostly just a recycled extension to the Winter sale that ended only a couple of weeks ago. That being said though, if you missed anything during that one, then nows the time to strike! Why? Well, Steam’s next sale won’t be until Easter!

Where Can I Check it Out?

With the Steam Lunar Sale running for three days, you have plenty of time to check out some of the amazing deals on offer. If you already have the app installed, then a quick check of the storefront should point you in the right direction.

Failing which, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Which do you think is the best bargain of the sale? – Let us know in the comments!