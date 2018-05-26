Steam Launches ‘Spring Clean’ Unplayed Games Event

Steam Launches Spring Clean Event To Encourage Us To Play Those Games We Never Do

If you were to look up ‘compulsive purchase’ you probably wouldn’t see the Steam Sales as an example of this. It probably, however, should be. If you’re anything like me when the sales come you can’t help but splurge out on all those delicious games. Additionally, months later you probably haven’t got around to playing half of them.

Out of my Steam Library of over 250 games, I’ll openly confess that I probably haven’t got around to playing around 40 or 50. It’s not that I don’t want to, other games have just gotten in the way.

It seems though that Steam has finally acknowledged that this is a problem. As such they have launched their ‘Spring Cleaning’ event which will not only look to encourage gamers to look to their unplayed library but also reward them for it.

Rewarding you for playing games you haven’t yet

As part of the scheme, special badges will be awarded if you start playing games you bought, but never played. In addition, it will also look to specifically recommend games to you based on your play history. In other words, if for example you’ve played 400 plus hours in Rust, but haven’t touched The Forest, it might make that recommendation for you.

That’s not all though. As part of the event, Steam is also offering you some free games to try out. These include;

Left 4 Dead 2

Dead By Daylight (which is awesome)

Dirt 4

Don’t Starve Together

Cities Skyline

Borderland 2

Castle Crashers

Middle Earth Shadow of Mordor

Tyranny

I don’t know if these games have been picked based on the event. In truth, I own at least 4 of those and with the exception of Dead By Daylight (which I play nearly every day) the others probably amount to less than 5 hours average playtime.

Check it out, give it a try and let us know, what game in your Steam library did you buy and despite all the best intentions, you haven’t got around to playing yet!